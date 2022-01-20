Finalists named for Northern Tasmania's 2022 Business Excellence Awards

news, local-news, business, awards, tasmanian, Launceston Chamber of Commerce, 2022 Business Excellence Awards

The Launceston Chamber of Commerce has revealed its finalists for its 2022 Business Excellence Awards. Each year the awards champion the achievements of Northern Tasmanian businesses across a range of categories. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade This year, the chamber received about 100 entries from more than 80 businesses. Commenting on the nominations, Launceston Chamber of Commerce acting executive officer Will Cassidy said the nominees showcased the wonderful achievements of businesses within the region, especially after such a challenging year. Mr Cassidy also said the theme of this year's awards was "to the future", which intended to bring into focus on the achievements of the region's businesses as the state begins to emerge from the pandemic. READ MORE: Man fired for being 'too fat' for caravan park job Launceston residents may notice some familiar names among the 17 categories. Well-known eateries Geronimo Aperitivo Bar and The Metz will be vying against each other as well as Kurrajong House, Theatre North and Elphin Motel & Serviced Apartments in the excellence in hospitality award. Meanwhile, the entrepreneurial minds behind BIMulous, Business Abundance, Enable Ag, Paint the Town Red and Tasmanian Hand Sanitiser are all up for excellence in a start-up. Mamma Mia! by Encore Theatre Company, which debuted in Launceston last October, is up against Cityprom's NORTH Festival, Tamar NRM's Sustainable Living Festival 2021 and the Royal Flying Doctor Service's Truck Run for the exceptional event award. A new category to be included for the first time this year is the chamber's choice award, a non-category specific award which will be voted on by members and announced at the awards night in March. Those up for chamber's choice award have not been announced and much like the award's coveted hall of fame and businesses of the year awards, only the winner will be revealed once the decision is made. Following the nominations, the chamber will undertake a judging process to weigh up each nominee, which this year to be held electronically. READ MORE: Do Tasmanians really need to 'live with COVID'? Once the decisions have been handed down, the winners will be announced at the awards presentation on March 19 at the Hotel Grand Chancellor in Launceston. Mr Cassidy said once again the chamber had seen some outstanding local businesses enter the awards. "These businesses compete on the local, national and international markets and the award process shows the excellence of our local business community," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/1e1b1f2d-1b85-4914-bb46-19f35428bdb1.jpg/r9_208_3991_2458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg