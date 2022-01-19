newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's spot on the national motorsport landscape appears to have been cemented with the appointment of Shane Howard as the Supercars' new chief executive. The organisation's long-serving chief operating officer has life-long Tasmanian connections and has been a vocal advocate for the state's motorsport heritage and potential. Launceston-born, Howard attended Brooks High School with motorsport in his blood. His father raced at the iconic Longford Circuit in the 1960s. Despite being based on the Gold Coast for decades and been pivotal in putting Supercars on the world map with events in China, the Middle East and the US, Howard is never reluctant to talk up his home state. "Tasmania has supported us very well and we're looking to support Tasmania," he told The Examiner in 2019. "This gives us a national footprint which is great for our fan base. It works well for the championship to be able to cover every state. We value that and think the fans do too." Howard, who has been part of Supercars management for almost 20 years, replaces New Zealander Sean Seamer, having also worked with predecessors Tony Cochrane and James Warburton. Howard said it was an honour to take on the responsibility. "This is an amazing opportunity and I'm very proud to be moving into the chief executive role at an organisation I have been a part of for more than 20 years," he said. "Over that time, I have worked with some of the most incredible minds in sport and entertainment who have helped us grow the organisation to where it is today - one of Australia's most popular sports. "The fans have always been at the heart of what we do. Our goal is to move forward and continue to innovate and expand our events as well as our footprint in media and the digital landscape. "I am excited about our future under the new ownership group and have full confidence in our management team that is experienced in delivering world-class events for one of the top touring car categories in the world." A Supercars statement said Howard was selected "from a high calibre list of professional business and sporting leaders from around Australia and the globe". It added: "Shane brings a wealth of experience to the top job across business development, operations, marketing and live entertainment." Supercars chairman Barclay Nettlefold said Howard is "an outstanding leader with a proven track record". "As an incredibly talented businessman, Shane brings many great qualities and experience to the leadership role within the organisation," he said. "He is well credentialed and enjoys support from a wide cross-section of business and community leaders as the right person for the role. Just as importantly, he has a deep understanding of the sport, the teams, our key stakeholders and fans. "He has a clear strategic vision for the future of Supercars which the new ownership group fully supports." Howard was a founding member of the Supercars' commission in 2011 and has overseen the competition's event management and motorsport operations. He will begin the role from February 1 - before the opening round of the Supercars Championship in Newcastle on March 4-6.

