Northern Tasmanian Veterans Golf Association tournaments continued over the Christmas holiday period with Sheffield and Launceston first into 2022. Launceston saw a good field of 109 start their event and the overall winner, Ron Walker, shot an excellent 42 points to come away with a bag full of goodies. Runner-up was Lyndsay Godfrey on 40 points. Division one was taken out by visitor Mark Hannam, of Newtown Bay, division two saw Prospect Vale's Andrew Pike successful and division three was taken out by local, Phillip Doyle. Nearest the pins went to Sue Wright, Greg Shephard, Ian Painting, Cyril Patmore and Hannam. Considering the spell of dry weather, the course was in splendid condition. Catering was a two-course sit down lunch and compliments were heard in all quarters. Sheffield saw three players on 40 points, however, locals G Hopkins and R von Stieglitz finished one and two and relegated B Garwood of Exeter to third place. T Wooton won division one, John Bennett, of Exeter, division two and St Helens visitor P McAlpine division three. A field of 62 started the event. NTVGA tournaments continue this week at Thirlstane on Wednesday and Thursday followed by George Town on January 27. Full draws and results are available at www.ntvga.com. Rex Greenberg recently shot his age, actually one shot better. He shot 82 at Prospect Vale. Congratulations! Juniors have a busy time ahead with Devonport hosting the Tasmanian Junior Amateur for boys and girls on Monday and Tuesday followed by the Tasmanian Junior Masters at Ulverstone on Thursday and Friday. Most states are represented and good golfing is wished to all competitors. St Helens have their annual summer tournament this weekend and Scottsdale have an Australia Day ambrose event. Poatina have their tournament on January 29 and 30 with the latter fully subscribed. Mowbray Golf Club is the venue for the men's and women's Tasmanian Senior Amateur to be held on February 2 to 4. The tournament is a Senior Order Of Merit event. Riverside have their benevolent day on Tuesday, February 1. Fixtures can be found at www.northerngolf.com.au Greens Beach are running yoga classes at the club from Thursday, January 20. Contact Sarah on 0423 697 775 for details. Greens Beach also have the Tamar Valley mixed foursomes on February 19and 20. There will be 27 holes played on Saturday and 18 on Sunday. Entries can be emailed to info@greensbeachgolf.com.au with further details available from Terry Jordan on 0418 537038. Country Club Tasmania are proposing to hold a shootout and function for any golfer in Tasmania that has had a hole in one in 2021. The feats will need to have been ratified by their clubs. This is to be an annual event and clubs are required to notify successful members to Rick Sindorff at info@northerngolf.com.au by Thursday (January 20).

