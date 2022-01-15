Jennings revealed sport's ring of deception

sport, local-sport,

Andrew Jennings died last week. Not a household name in sport, perhaps except for those within the inner sanctums of the global federations by whom he was either feared or revered - sadly the former in way too many cases. Jennings was not a whistle blower because he came from outside. But he blew the whistle so emphatically that careers were ruined and governance massively overhauled - most notably with the International Olympic Committee itself. The IOC for whatever reason - maybe an ability to extend the patronage that was enjoyed within to those who mattered most without - long escaped any prolonged public scrutiny of its privileged and exclusive inner workings. But after few cities expressed any interest in playing along with the IOC's own view of the grandeur of the Games in the 1980s, there was a change in attitude - most probably the result of the private enterprise-delivered success of the Los Angeles edition in 1984. Before that for example, there had been little competition for Seoul in seeking the 1988 summer Games. Bidding processes then became an art form - some aspects played out soundly and skilfully but equally, if not more so, a playground for those willing to proceed corruptly. The other significant change was that the IOC began to morph from a self-perpetuating grouping of royalty alongside wealthy industrialists and philanthropists from a limited cohort of nations to a more geographic reflection of the world. This came with a transformation from IOC members meeting their own costs to one of expenses, allowances and per diems which quickly moved from notional to very attractive for those on board. Some advising the bidding teams soon realised just how much this was appreciated by some IOC members and recommended to their clients a means of making a similar contribution. While there were others who, now and then, were prepared to draw attention to these matters, it was Jennings who had the ticker to make real and consistent revelations. His three major works beginning in 1992 - The Lords of the Rings (with Vyv Simpson), The New Lords of the Rings and The Great Olympic Swindle and his collaborations with the BBC's Panorama program were fearless and remain excellent reading or viewing for anyone interested in the strange world of the governance of international sport. Jennings' initial focus was on the IOC but later concentrated on the equally mesmerising control of FIFA, the governing body of world soccer. As it happens, I met Jennings before any of this occurred - when he was in research mode and motivated, in particular, by an obsession he had with what he saw as the totally inappropriate rise of Juan Antonio Samaranch Snr to become IOC president. A colleague at the IAAF (now World Athletics) had agreed to an interview with Jennings but thought it wise to have a witness and note-taker. We went to an innocuous pub in Sloan Street not far from our offices opposite Harrods in Knightsbridge - now somewhat notoriously occupied by the Ecuadorian Embassy. I even remember what I had for lunch - the first time I had savoured that English delicacy - the cold scotch-egg, almost certainly washed down with some form of warm local brew. In the end my attendance was either not required or achieved its purpose. Our then-president, Primo Nebiolo was subsequently characterised more as ruthless than corrupt - although Jennings still extensively analysed the innovative techniques he perceived the Italian was using to drag athletics into the then-20th century and well ahead of its rival sports. No doubt in his years of retirement Jennings would have been far less kind to the goings-on at athletics HQ after Nebiolo's death. The IOC's current membership and its bidding processes are a far cry from what they looked like before Jennings spoke out. While members of royal families still comprise ten per cent of the current 100 or so members, the overall cohort now features current and immediately-retired athletes, representatives of national Olympic committees and of the international governing bodies of the individual sports. There are also retiring ages - and perhaps most significantly in terms of Jennings' legacy - a ban on invitations being issued to IOC voting members to visit bidding cities.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/1038715a-0332-4fcd-a61d-8c449f6608eb.jpg/r0_254_5000_3079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg