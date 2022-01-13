sport, cricket,

Skipper Oliver Wood will be among the slew of Greater Northern Raiders players returning this Saturday for the important Lindisfarne clash at UTAS Stadium. It comes after COVID-19 hit the group in the past fortnight. Coach Tim Coyle said while the side was yet to be finalised, Wood, Jono Chapman, James Beattie, John Hayes and Spencer Hayes would be back in. "We're nearly back to full strength outside of a couple of injuries this week, so that's a positive," he said. Not only will star players be back but the Raiders also get the chance to play a day/night game at Launceston's premier ground. Coyle said the side was grateful for the opportunity. "It's good for the players to experience first-class facilities," he said. He explained the Raiders put in a request given the Hobart Hurricanes are now playing their Big Bash games in Melbourne due to the pandemic. The coach feels playing under lights will be a great experience for his young team. There's plenty at stake for the group on Saturday. "It's a big game for us because if we win it should guarantee us a spot in the top four and finals in the one-day comp," Coyle said. "We've already made the state final for the Twenty20 comp - we play Sandy Bay - on Australia Day. So that's our first ever final as a team." Coyle was proud of the team's backs-against-the-wall victory last weekend against top team South Hobart Sandy Bay. The Raiders mentor is pleased with how the group has responded to numerous challenges this year including COVID, injuries, travel and the strength of opposition. "And Saturday (last weekend) was probably a very unique week where we had eight players affected by COVID, either positive or close contacts," he said. "On Thursday, we were really battling to get a team together." Westbury's Nathan Parkin and South Launceston's Angus Foster were called up to the team last week because of player unavailability. Coyle felt the Raiders showed a lot of character with the ball as they limited the Sharks to 7-243. He was also impressed by stand-in skipper Charlie Eastoe who scored his third premier league century. "It was an innings of class and he really showed some leadership with the bat," he said. "He's in really good form at the moment so hopefully he continues to do exactly that." The Raiders - which are second on the overall ladder with nine wins, two draws, and four losses - have turned their fortunes around in recent seasons. "Winning is becoming a habit for this team, they now are expecting to win cricket matches," Coyle said. "Whereas two years ago it was probably not as expected and it was nearly unusual for us to be winning cricket matches." Lindisfarne is fourth on the overall table and has seven wins, four draws and four losses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/d7c259bd-05aa-4ec0-ad13-2f610b12745c.jpg/r0_86_3145_1863_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg