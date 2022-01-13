sport, cricket,

It's another week of big ins and outs for Greater Northern Raiders women's team as it prepares to take on Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval on Sunday. Coach Darren Simmonds said the Raiders had "three really strong inclusions" with Emma Manix-Geeves, Belinda Vakarewa (both COVID isolation) and vice-captain Caitlyn Webster back in. Simmonds is thrilled to have Vakarewa who opens the bowling for the Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmanian Tigers. "We don't get her that often," he said. "So having her back in the side to lead our bowling attack - that'll be great for our group." Simmonds also provided an update on Corinne Hall who re-injured her calf prior to Christmas. "She's probably three or four weeks away yet from playing," he said. Unfortunately the coronavirus has struck down some different players in the group this week. "Sophie Parkin, our opening bowler will be out this week as she's a close contact again for the second time in two weeks," he said. "So she's gone back into isolation." Experienced batter Montana Bradley is also unavailable this weekend. There were highlights despite the Raiders' loss to North Hobart last weekend. While opener Sasha Moloney (124) starred with the bat, the other batters struggled with only one other making it to double figures. "Sash played an absolutely fantastic innings. Clearly the best innings she's played for the Raiders since she's been involved with us for the last season and a half," Simmonds said. The coach also felt Moloney's effort with the bat provided a great example for the side's younger players. "We also had Sascha Lowry open the batting last week, it was her first time doing that against some international quality bowlers and I think her and Sash put on 60-odd for the first wicket," he said. The Raiders mentor also noted Hannah Magor's effort opening the bowling. "I think her first three overs she bowled one 1-12 with 13 dot balls and she was bowling to some international class players," he said. Apart from Moloney, the Raiders' batters struggled to get a start last weekend as they were all out for 187. Simmonds is confident they can turn that around on Sunday. "We welcome back Emma who's averaging well over 100 this season and who'll opening the batting," he said. "Also Caitlyn Webster comes in who's one of our leading batters as well. So naturally our batting lineup will be stronger."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/8fd963a1-d3b8-4fb6-a311-3cccdc86aa4a.jpg/r0_64_4200_2437_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg