No cases have been recorded by staff or detainees at Ashley Youth Detention Centre, but safety protocols mean physical visitation has been impacted. COVID hit the state's maximum security Risdon Prison "in recent days", but the youth centre had so far been spared from the virus. READ MORE: Half a kilo of drugs seized at Launceston Airport The Examiner revealed there were two prisoners and 16 corrections workers positive at the maximum security centre, but the state's Communities Department confirmed no detainees or workers at the youth centre had contracted COVID as of Monday afternoon. Though there were no positive tests, restrictions had been placed on external visitors and contractors, according to a Department spokesperson. "As with all Communities Tasmania sites, there is a COVID Safety Plan in place at Ashley Youth Detention Centre to ensure legal requirements are met and risks are managed and minimised," they said. They said the safety plan meant all staff and contractors had to show proof of double vaccination. For detainees, new admissions were subject to a period of seven days quarantine "or as instructed" before entering the centre, and could only "mix with residents from their own units". As for visitation, the spokesperson said, "where necessary", visits were facilitated through online conferencing and by phone. No restrictions had been placed on phone or video calls.

