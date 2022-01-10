sport, local-sport,

Kings Meadows' Rae Simpson and Josh Walker-Davis were dominant in their successful quest to become Tasmania's mixed pairs champions. The duo came up against Isaac Maughan and Michelle Moate in the final. Simpson and Walker-Davis won 17 shots to seven. The champions had carried fine form into the final. On Sunday the pair had pulled off an eleven shot win in their first match, followed by a four shot win. In Monday's semi-final Simpson and Walker-Davis overcame Lauren Banks and Michael Sims by three shots. Maughan and Moate had a closer affair in their path to the final. Meeting Gene and Candice Ayton in the semi-final, Maughan and Moate narrowly clinched a win 10 shots to 11. Meanwhile girls junior singles championship went ahead at Burnie, however results were unavailable at the time of publishing. The boys junior singles sectional play also got underway. The sectional winners were Hayes and Taylor, Felmingham and Watson, and Fidler and Thurley. The quarter-finals are expected to be played on Tuesday. While the bowling arm singles sectional play went ahead on the Burnie Bowls Club greens. Ian Williams, Owen Preston, Michael Shingles, Aubrey Henricks, Vaughan Eaves, Gaylene Elsworthy, Geoffrey Buchanan, Trevor Byrant, Kevan Gaffney and Tony Lynd were the sectional winners. Sectional play is expected to continue at Burnie on Tuesday. The final will be on Wednesday. Men's and women's triples sectional and post sectional play will get underway on Tuesday. The men's will play at South Burnie, while the women's will be at Penguin. The men's and women's triples, bowling arm singles and junior boys singles finals are all scheduled to be played on Wednesday.

