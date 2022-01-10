sport, local-sport,

Two golfers were a cut above the rest at Devonport Golf Club this weekend. The North-West club held the Morcom Cup, champion of champions and women's 36-hole stroke championships on the weekend. Prospect Vale Golf Club member Ronan Filgate dominated across the men's field. He was victorious in the Morcom Cup and was crowned the champion of champions. Meanwhile Launceston club champion Jorjah Bailey wrapped it up in the women's. Bailey was the winner of the women's 36-hole championship and the junior girls title. When asked who had been eye-catching over the two-days, Devonport Golf Club captain of golf Peter Webster pointed those two out. "We had a 71 from Ronan Filgate," Webster said. "Ronan Filgate won the Morcom Cup, he also won the champion of champions." Steven Matthew followed closely behind Filgate in the race for the Morcom Cup. Webster said there was a strict eligibility requirement to compete for the champion of champions. "Then we had Georgia Bailey who won the ladies 36-hole championship, and she's also a junior." Webster was quick to praise a young Coastal talent. "Jonty Lunson from Devonport, junior, he did well with a 74." Overall, Webster said the quality of golf wasn't "too bad". "We had a few good scores in round one. On average the scores were reasonable with the conditions." There were be prizes for the 18-hole handicap winners on both days. Saturday's winner was Dylan Buckhouse with 71. And Ronan Filgate also claimed the Sunday prize with 69. He said the impact of COVID-19 was felt with a smaller than usual field of about 30. Meanwhile wet weather didn't hinder the competition. Webster said the weather hadn't turned out too badly at the championship. "Most of the rain happened midway through the first round on Saturday, but it was manageable," he said. "The wind dropped right down on Sunday. "And it was just a little bit of fine mist on Sunday, so it wasn't too bad at all."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/3caa5887-ae08-4330-bbd9-a2fdb8509018.jpeg/r0_516_2473_1913_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg