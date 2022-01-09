coronavirus,

Tasmania's active COVID-19 cases rose by 1406 overnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 7473. There are 15 active COVID cases in hospital in the state, with four of those being treated specifically for COVID and 11 being treated for unrelated medical conditions. "The low number of hospital admissions in relation to positive cases continues to reflect the current medical evidence that the Omicron strain, while highly transmissible, is much milder and less severe," Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said. READ MORE: Small business owners plead with government as COVID numbers ramp up The new and active cases include 808 self-reported positive Rapid Antigen Tests and 598 cases from PCR tests. "We continue to average between 3000 and 5000 PCR tests each day and we also issued nearly 15,000 free Rapid Antigen Tests yesterday, available for symptomatic cases and close contacts," Mr Rockliff said. "If you test positive using a RAT and have not had a PCR test, you should complete your details in the Rapid Antigen Test - Positive Result Declaration Form found on the coronavirus website." Mr Rockliff said King Island had recorded an extra 11 positive cases bringing its total to 92. "RATs have arrived on the Island for distribution today," he said. READ MORE: Travel-hungry tourists finally make it to Tasmania The majority of cases across the state continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program, with 263 currently being observed through the remote service. Sixty-seven patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. There are no patients in an intensive care unit for treatment. Daily lab tests came in at 3232 and 435 people were released from isolation in the past 24 hours. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

