Latrobe and Sheffield will join the unbeaten Ulverstone and Burnie in Cricket North West's Twenty20 finals on Sunday. Burnie's 18-run win over Latrobe secured a semi-final spot during West Park's first match of the day. The Hurricanes reached 3-131 off the back of two strong partnerships. Openers Nicholas Revell and Brady Yates both dismissed by Daniel Williams in the same over. Tristan Week's blasted 86 from 61 in reply for Latrobe, while Hurricanes bowlers Brodie Hayes, Josh Lamprey and Yates all got two wickets each. Weeks backed up in the Demons' next match, where his 94 runs from 60 saw Latrobe bounce back with a 22-run victory over Devonport. While Burnie steamrolled Devonport by 94 runs, where the Orions were tasked to chase down 2/171. Hurricanes opener Yates fired with bat (80 runs from 61) and ball, two wickets and a maiden. Meanwhile, Ulverstone made a statement in its first game with a 62-run victory over Wynyard at UCI. Brent Munday was Ulverstone's best of nine bowlers with 2-10 including a maiden in his three overs. Wynyard stumbled out of contention for Sunday's semi-final after its loss to Ulverstone and a three-wicket loss to Sheffield. The Mountaineers reached the Tigers' tally of 8-99 in 16.4 overs. Meanwhile ducks for Ulverstone's openers didn't slow them down in the side's 21 run win over Sheffield after being sent in to bat first. The Mountaineers' Hugh Clarkson impressed with the ball with three wickets and two maidens from his four overs, while Ulverstone's Talbot also managed a hattrick of wickets and one maiden in his four overs. Sunday's semi finals will be played at 10am and 1pm. The winners will play the final at 4pm. All matches will be at Latrobe Recreation Ground.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117466170/ce0c26fc-3259-42ad-9162-dc2e4b6053b0.JPG/r414_433_6547_3898_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg