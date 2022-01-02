sport, local-sport,

There's a feeling of "luck" that the carnival series was largely uninterrupted by coronavirus restrictions. "We're probably very lucky to get through it before the [state's] cases do keep rising," TasCarnivals president Duncan Murfet said. He said he was sure Rosebery would go ahead but wasn't so certain about the others. "I thought gee Hobart was 12 days after the borders open, anything could happen and today, it looks like anything will happen with large case numbers." Murfet said he was comfortable all the right things were done to combat COVID-19 challenges among travelling athletes. "What I do know is that there were a few rapid antigen tests done to check. "I think there was a couple of people that were in the camp that tested positive. "I think on the day of the Burnie Carnival... to my understanding there were very few close contacts with the people that tested positive." Burnie Athletic Club president Gary Munro said dealing with COVID-19 challenges had been "quite good" with requirements for athletes to be double vaccinated and often working in hubs. "They were wearing masks when they should do," Munro said. While Devonport and Burnie Carnivals experienced program changes with some young athletes in the Nu-Gen program scratched due to double vaccination requirements. Those requirements for children over 12-years-old, Murfet said had changed from six months ago. "We sort of got caught in the middle of that, I think, in that the expectations changed," Murfet said. Devonport Athletic Club acting president Rod Walker said he was understanding but frustrated at times. "It's disappointing because of the fact the Nu Gen is something that we're actually pushing big time to get people involved in our sport," Walker said. Overall, Murfet was pleased with how the series ran. "There were so many absolutely, fantastic close races... I think anyone who attended any of the carnivals were treated to some fantastic racing," Murfet said.

