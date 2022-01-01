news, local-news,

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling on at least 3,200 people nationwide to make donating blood one of their New Year's resolutions. The head of Lifeblood's donor centre network Cath Stone said donations throughout the busy festive season had been unlike any year prior, with a record-high number of appointments not being attended. READ MORE: Tasmanian in a state of COVID confusion after testing, contact changes "Donor numbers have plummeted due to a perfect storm of people waiting on COVID-19 test results or quarantining, many being away with the reopening of borders, and donors wanting to spend more time with family and friends," Ms Stone said. "More than half of all appointments are not being attended, which means we need more donors to roll up their sleeves and take the place of those who can't donate." READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 She said it was critically important that people donate blood if possible, with 25 donors urgently needed in Tasmania. "In particular we are looking for people with O and A blood types to donate blood," Ms Stone said. "These blood groups make up nearly 90 per cent of patients in hospital and we need donors of these blood types to donate this week to maintain our supply. READ MORE: Car ploughs through Tasmanian campsite on NYE, children injured "With one in three of us needing donated blood in our lifetime, the life you save could be that of a friend or family member." To donate, call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

