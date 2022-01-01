sport, local-sport, TasCarnivals, sport, cycling, Burnie Wheel

The 2021 Burnie Wheel winners proved that age is no barrier on the track, with 17-year-old Hamish McKenzie taking out the men's race and masters rider Suzanne Strates claiming victory in the women's. McKenzie started at the 120m mark and was supported by fellow TIS rider and 2020 Wheel winner Campbell Palmer. The Launceston-based rider was left speechless after claiming his first senior handicap race in 3:03.70 but said his motivation to ride well came from closer to home. "It is amazing (winning after Campbell last year) and all us group boys are really good group of friends and we push each other," McKenzie said after his win. "It is good to keep the tradition running and hopefully we can keep it going into the future." It wasn't an easy field for McKenzie to hold off, riding against the likes of Luke Plapp and Josh Duffy. The talent in the field was one McKenzie said didn't worry him too much but it also didn't go unnoticed. "I knew it would be a hard-fought out race," he said. "And when we got a few guys into our handicap through the heats I knew we had a good chance of winning with our handicaps, so I'm glad we all worked together to get the win." Queenslander Liam Walsh took home second in 3:03.80, while City of Burnie Cycling rider Dalton Stretton rounded out the top three in 3:03.88. In the women's, Strates turned back time to claim her first major wheel victory in nearly three decades in her sixth attempt at the Burnie Wheel. Strates, who trains with the Hobart Wheelers, struggled to find the words to describe her "biggest win ever" but was appreciative of the support around her. "I couldn't have done it without my fellow backmakers - we just want for it and hoped the best," Strates said. "I've always seemed to be around the front to the middle (of the pack) but at my age, I can't expect too much." Strates started the 2000m race off the 240m mark, finishing in 2:14.92, with Felicity Wilson-Haffenden hot on her heels coming in on 2:15.58, while Jessie Sawyer rounded out the top three in 2:15.72. With perfect conditions at West Park to see out the year, Strates was grateful to race amongst the likes of Georgia Baker, Alex Manly and Maeve Plouffe. "I was hoping if it did have wind, it would be up the hill to help but it was perfect conditions really," she said. "(The scratch riders) are just amazing and we are always in awe of those girls. "But it is handicap racing so it is always designed so anyone has the shot at the win, so we just put our faith in that."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/117478009/c7bc94b3-79b5-45b3-b51f-6e1620b3b89d.jpg/r386_214_4969_2803_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg