It was a good night to be a feature race favourite at Mowbray as The Inevitable took home the $100,000 Conquering Stakes. In an eight-horse, 1400-metre race featuring two previous winners - Blazeforth (2019) and I'm Wesley (2017 and 2018) - The Inevitable produced its 10th win from 22 starts. Jockey Sigrid Carr went out wide with 600 metres to run and left her opponents in the dust on the straight. Trainer Scott Brunton was quick to sing the praises of his winning horse, who finished ahead of And Beyond in second and Dark Wanderer in third. READ MORE: "It was a terrific effort, he just wound up around them and cleaned them up," he said. "It's great for the owners and great for everyone involved." One of several owners of The Inevitable, Wayne Upton, spoke about the trials and tribulations his horse has been through. "The Inevitable has taken our group of owners on a tremendous ride - we've had some exciting times," Upton said. "We went to Sydney a couple of years ago now and our horse got knocked around badly up there and we never thought he'd make it back to the race track. "But with patience and a skilled trainer with Scott and [his partner] Tegan [Keys], they've taken the care, the time, they've looked after him, they've got him back and I think we're nearly back to about our best." In the night's other feature race, Turk Warrior kept its unbeaten record in tact to win the $50,000 3YO Trophy. Coming into the race with a perfect record from seven races, the Ismail Toker-ridden horse led from start to finish in a clinical display over the 1400 metres to beat home Alpine Wolf and Geegee Lucky Jess. Having won races such as the Elwick Stakes and Gold Sovereign Stakes last year, Turk Warrior is set to rise in distance to 1600 metres in the near future. READ MORE: "Ismail, he jumped and went forward, he probably run a bit long early but he'll improve off that again and can't wait to get to the mile really," said trainer Glen Stevenson. "We'll go down to Hobart for the [Tasmanian] Guineas and go to the mile and then we'll re-access from there. "The other horse that run second was a huge run, but we put the tempo on so he had to get home with that sort of tempo."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/4218f20d-434b-4988-9c0a-79a8c3fc0434.jpg/r0_3_4150_2348_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg