Launceston's John Keogh has been named as a finalist for World Rowing's coach of the year. The only Australian nominated in any of the categories, Keogh is up against coaches from Canada, China and Norway for the award. The nomination recognises the former North Esk Rowing Club member's hugely successful impact at the Tokyo Olympics where Australia was one of only two nations to claim multiple titles, finishing with two gold medals in both fours and two bronzes in quad sculls - won in consecutive races within an hour on July 28 - behind only New Zealand's three gold and two silver medals. Launceston-born Keogh joined Rowing Australia as women's head coach in 2016 after stints with national rowing programs in Canada and Great Britain. Keogh said: "When you look back, it's been a long, hard road but pretty exciting for Rowing Australia to do what we did on the course." The awards will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/cd6956ea-2058-4e55-9d72-ce006b0084f0.JPG/r1140_892_3859_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg