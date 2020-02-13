Raiders consistency helping Cricket North clubs: Murfet

sport, cricket, cricket north, 2020, examiner, raiders, james curran, jason snare

Westbury skipper Dan Murfet says greater consistency in Greater Northern Raiders selections has made for a more stable Cricket North competition. The Raiders used 38 players in their maiden campaign last season, but have so far used just 23 this season in a concerted effort to streamline the playing squad. Murfet has seen precious little of Jono Chapman, Jake Williams and Ollie Wood but believes the Northern cricket landscape is better for it. RELATED: Phenomenal Philip 'an unbelievable striker' Longford overcome Launceston in T20 Northern final WNCL Tigers lose in heartbreaker "As a club at Westbury we're all for it," he said. "We sort of complained for years about players in the North not having the same opportunities as the ones down South, so I think it's important that we as clubs provide opportunity for our players to be selected. "That does mean three of our better players not playing with us, but at the end of the day the Raiders program is there for that. "If that means we've got three out then that's great for the club that we've got three guys representing the North in the premier competition in the state." Westbury will be without Corey Briggs (hamstring) in Saturday's clash with Launceston, with Matty Allen taking his place. The Lions have injury troubles of their own, with gun leg-spinner James Curran out for the season with a broken wrist. "He's been fantastic for us, he's really improved a lot over the season," Lions captain Alistair Taylor said. "It's his first full year of senior cricket without school cricket, so to be able to get a full season in with us we've really enjoyed it and he's enjoyed it as well. "It's really disappointing for him and hard for us to be able to replace someone like that, but he's really improved." MOWBRAY's final game of the season presents a chance to take the season triple over South Launceston. The Eagles lose young guns Sam Freeman and Spencer Hayes, but will debut ex-Longford batsman Jason Snare, who scored a 50 in the 2017-18 TCL Premier League grand final. "The aim this match is for the players to really enjoy it and get something out of it to carry through to next season," Eagles coach James Storay said. "There has been a lot of positives to take out of the year." ELSEWHERE IN SPORT The Knights appear a solid chance of a direct grand final ticket provided they can beat the league's bottom-placed side, but skipper Tom Waller insists it will be no easy task. "If we play two pretty good games we might be able to finish on top which is what we're going to be striving to do," Waller said. "It's a big emphasis on Mowbray who are looking pretty good at the moment it must be said - they've got some good youngsters and I think they're showing a good bit of improvement." Doug Ryan will keep his spot atop the order after a great start to the new year with Brodie Jarrad "unlucky" to miss out on an A-grade return.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/H9AemfQ3cDaTrBwqEFxwv/040b34d3-cb71-4e1b-b2b1-990d65806aa0.jpg/r729_88_4000_1936_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg