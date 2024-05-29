The Roos are calling: Payne learns his fate at the AFL's mid-season draft

Geordie Payne is an AFL player.
The highly touted 18-year-old's dreams became a reality on Wednesday, May 29, when he was selected with pick one in the mid-season draft.
He will join North Melbourne for the remainder of the 2024 season.
The Wynyard product has plied his trade with the Tasmania Devils in the Coates Talent League where he has averaged 28 disposals across five games this year.
He recorded his best numbers of the season on May 19, when he kicked four goals and had 29 touches with seven clearances.
North Melbourne's national recruiting and retention manager Will Thursfield said Payne's ability to impact "in all areas of the game" was what set him apart.
"Geordie has been playing his footy with the Devils in the under 18 competition, he came back as an over-ager after narrowly missing the draft last year," Thursfield said.
"He played the whole year [2023] down back but this year he's gone and played forward with little bits of midfield and has really had a good five or six weeks to start the year off.
"What we like about him is he impacts in all areas of the game.
"He's good in the air, he's slippery on the ground with good agility and what we like most about him is his defensive intent, he really hunts the opposition, tackles, he's an in-your-face type of player."
Payne is now the third Tasmanian product on the Roos' list, joining former Devils teammate Colby McKercher and Hugh Greenwod in the royal blue and white.
