Wind-back Wednesday: Northern Tasmania's AFL stars before they were famous

Before Northern Tasmania's AFL stars hit the big time, they were often snapped by The Examiner's photographers.
Whether it be at sporting events, school or even fashions on the field, The Examiner's archive features many throwback images of prominent athletes.
Colby McKercher, James Leake, Arie Schoenmaker, Ryley Sanders, Chayce Jones, Rhyan Mansell, Toby Nankervis and Jake Kolodjashnij all feature in this gallery, taken by a variety of photographers over the years.
Their multi-sporting talents shine through in the gallery, pictured taking part in football, cricket, athletics, basketball and even netball.
When possible, the year of the photo has been acknowledged.
This is the second story in the The Examiner's Wind-back Wednesday series, with the first looking at the Western Storm and where their players are now.
