Australia's ultimate 4x4 SUV showdown: Rating the best of the best!

Picture Shutterstock

SUVs are taking over on Australian roads, while our country is also perfect for four-wheel drive fans. Many new vehicle buyers opt for the best of both worlds by choosing a 4x4 off-road SUV with car-like performance around town and rugged capability for outdoor adventures.

What are the advantages of 4x4 SUVs?

Today's best SUVs offer a lot of advantages including 4WD and AWD options. Compared to regular 4WDs, Family-friendly five seat and seven seat SUVs with four-wheel drive have lower fuel costs and lower emissions. They also offer good ground clearance, strong towing capacity, off-road capability, and lux interiors for comfortable driving around town. There's a lot to like about 4x4 SUVs, so let's take a look at nine of the best!

GWM Tank 500

GWM Tank 500. Picture supplied

The Tank 500 is a large SUV that offers luxury, sophistication, and outstanding off-road performance. Designed and engineered with the most advanced automotive technology available, along with eye-catching and rugged body styling, this 7-seater 4x4 SUV stands out from the crowd. Tank 500 active and passive safety technology includes a 360-view camera, Auto Emergency Braking, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Braking, and Blind Spot Detection.

The impressive 2.0-litre turbocharged hybrid engine produces a combined power output of 255kW and 648Nm of torque, giving you the ability to conquer on or off-road conditions with confidence. With 11 all-terrain driving modes including Sports, Snow, Sand, Mud, Rock, and Expert mode, it's no surprise that the GWM Tank 500 tops this list and leads the way with Aussie drivers.

Ford Everest

Ford Everest. Picture supplied

The Ford Everest is a complete SUV package for new vehicle buyers wanting safety and comfort along with off-road capability. The Everest displays typical Ford toughness on the outside and a refined interior that today's drivers appreciate. The signature Ford look can be enhanced with a blacked-out grille, trim, and wheels, and this SUV is ready for spirited adventures wherever the road takes you.

Isuzu Mu-X. Picture supplied

Isuzu Mu-X

The new 7-seat MU-X retains the tough appeal that MU-X is known for. The 3-litre turbo diesel engine, 6-speed automatic transmission, 3,500 kg braked tow rating, and 4WD traction control make the Isuzu Mu-X a good choice for towing your boat or trailer to secret hideaways off the beaten track. The intelligent Driver Assistance System comes as standard, as does Adaptive Cruise Control, Dual-Zone Air Con, and safety features that earn the Mu-X a 5-star ANCAP safety rating.

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport. Picture supplied

Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

The Pajero Sport 4WD system has four responsive off road modes which adjust to the conditions for conquering almost any surface. Additionally, the onboard computer monitors road conditions and maintains a safe course. There are 9 airbags along with active safety features that include Forward Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. The power tailgate and 3.1 tonne towing capacity make the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport a great choice for getting tough jobs done in style.

Nissan Patrol. Picture supplied

Nissan Patrol

Nissan Patrol is a big name on Australian roads. This capable beast is equipped with a 5.6L V8 engine that lets you explore where smaller Utes, SUVs, and off roaders don't dare. With 298kW of power and 560Nm of torque, even the most challenging terrain can be tamed. Stylish and capable, with advanced technology and safety features, Nissan Patrol puts you and your passengers in safe hands.

Jeep Grand Cherokee. Picture supplied

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The 2924 Jeep Grand Cherokee is a two-row mid-size SUV that appeals to a broad audience and is a favourite with Jeep fans. At home on the highway, the Grand Cherokee also continues the Jeep off-road adventure-seeking ethos. A V-6 engine powers most models, but a plug-in-hybrid model called the Grand Cherokee 4xe is also available. Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited comes standard with leather upholstery, a power-operated rear tailgate, heated front and rear seats, remote start, and interior ambient lighting to capture the right mood on your travels.

Land Rover Defender. Picture supplied

Land Rover Defender

The Land Rover Defender offers iconic and unmistakable Land Rover design along with upscale appointments for the discerning 4WD enthusiast. Defender options include a 296-horsepower 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, or the 395-horsepower 3.0-litre inline-six with electric supercharger, a turbocharger, and a 48-volt hybrid system. The Land Rover Defender is a high-end 4WD with attitude.

Toyota Fortuner. Picture supplied

Toyota Fortuner

Another big name in the 4WD marketplace, Toyota lives up to the legend with the Fortuner. Luxury accents and high-end technology such as Touch Tumble second row seats keep the driver and passengers comfortable and entertained, while the 3.1 tonne maximum braked towing capacity makes this vehicle a 4x4 off-road favourite. Technology features include push button start, satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bluetooth hands-free phone connectivity, and a reversing camera for safe manoeuvring in tight spaces.

Lexus LX. Picture supplied

Lexus LX

The LX600, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.4-litre V-6 engine, delivers an impressive 409-horsepower and 479Nm of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel drive are both standard. The four-wheel-drive system includes a low range option for when the going gets tough, while the LX interior oozes luxury. The stylish interior ambiance is enhanced with leather upholstery, wood trim, and smoked-chrome cabin accents.

Additional 4x4 SUV options include Toyota Landcruiser 300, Toyota Hilux, Isuzu D-Max, Prado Kakadu, Ford Ranger, Subaru Outback, Ssangyong Rexton, and Range Rover.

