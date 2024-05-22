Agonising finish as Tassie rower misses Paris qualification by one place

Tasmanian rower Anneka Reardon has missed out on a potential Paris Olympics by one place.
Needing a top-two finish to qualify their women's lightweight double scull boat, Reardon and NSW crewmate Georgia Miansarow finished an agonising third in the A-final at the Final Olympic Qualifying Regatta in Switzerland.
Hot off a brilliant victory in their repechage on Sunday, the Australian duo finished behind France and Greece, who both qualified for the Games.
"It was a tough day at the office," Rowing Australia performance director Paul Thompson said as the nation's men's double and quad scull also fell just short of the mark despite some impressive showings.
"The first two go to the Olympics, while all the other crews get to row back to the boat park. I feel for all the [Australian] crews. They did their best, but that wasn't good enough today.
"That's the hard part ... sport can be so cruel, but they didn't die wondering."
Reardon, 26, took up the sport at the age of 14 at Lindisfarne Rowing Club, becoming a multiple state champion, 2015 junior oarswomen of the year and part of a Tasmanian lightweight women's quad which won three national titles.
Australia had already qualified in nine of 14 Olympic boat classes for the Games and had hoped to increase that number in the cut-throat Lucerne event dubbed the 'Regatta of Death'.
Some 37 Australian rowers are still poised to go in Paris and will all race in World Cup II in Lucerne from Friday to Sunday.
This includes the women's coxless four featuring Huon's multiple world champion Sarah Hawe. The 36-year-old joint 2017 Tasmanian athlete of the year is hoping to reach her second Olympic Games having contested the women's eight in Tokyo.
Strongest of 57 National Olympic Committee teams will be Romania and the US (12 events), Great Britain and the Netherlands (10), Australia and New Zealand (nine), Italy (eight), Germany and Ireland (seven) and Switzerland (six).
