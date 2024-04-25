'Matter of time': Dream draws closer after landmark win for home-town hero

Fresh off her biggest win to date, Launceston's most promising young golfer has set her sights on the big time.
Playing at her home course of Launceston Golf Club, Bailey produced rounds of 76, 71 and 70 to finish two shots under par and champion of the Women's Tasmanian Open.
"It definitely was [my biggest win], I played against some really great mainland golfers, there was a lot of competition and a lot of pressure playing around the home course, but it was great," Bailey summarised.
With greens not breaking as much as Bailey is used to, the 19-year-old struggled to sink putts on day one, but the new additions to her bag ensured her score remained competitive.
"I'd say I probably positioned myself a lot better off the tee as well so that I could actually make my birdies," she said.
"I got a new driver and three-wood a couple of weeks ago and that's probably what helped me keep nice and low with the scores this week."
Having finished school, Bailey has committed more time to her burgeoning career with the extra effort paying immediate dividends.
The Tasmanian Open is win number five in 2024 for the right-hander, with her next appointment the Australian Interstate Series beginning May 6.
Playing against a "highly-competitive field" from across Australia, the three-day tournament will serve as an important opportunity.
Exposing her talents on the national stage, the tournament at Southport Golf Club is a chance for her to impress the right people.
"My goal, honestly, is probably just for me to go undefeated. That'd be pretty cool, because that's definitely how you get recognised from this type of tournament," Bailey said.
Specifically, Bailey wants to be recognised by potential sponsors that would help her realise her dream.
"I'd love to turn professional but it just depends on how the amateur golf goes, I'm going to say it's probably more of a priority now that I've gotten a win like this and I feel like I could definitely go further, it's just a matter of time," she said.
"It's also getting the appropriate funding, which is definitely a big thing now because trying to get from Tassie to Melbourne and to somewhere else is crazy dollars.
"I'm definitely going to work on the funding part of it and try and reach out for some sponsorships."
But for the moment, Bailey says the home-tournament win is "still sinking in".
She added her final-hole long-range putt in front of the supportive home crowd which secured the win was one she'd never forget.
"Everyone went crazy! It was very unexpected and the fact that the putt actually dropped in on the side of the hole as well just meant everyone went crazy," she said.
