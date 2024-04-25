The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

'Matter of time': Dream draws closer after landmark win for home-town hero

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 25 2024 - 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorjah Bailey's new driver and three-wood have been instrumental to her long-distance game. Picture Instagram
Jorjah Bailey's new driver and three-wood have been instrumental to her long-distance game. Picture Instagram

Fresh off her biggest win to date, Launceston's most promising young golfer has set her sights on the big time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.