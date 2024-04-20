Longford continue to fly Northern flag across state finals

Bowls North Premier Division champions Longford won through a nail-biter against Port Sorell in the state finals played at Trevallyn.
After trailing throughout the game for Daniel Baker it was going to be a tough fightback but with the team he has he didn't give up and finished 16-19 against Codi Marshall.
Jarrod Howard was up all game but dropping a few big numbers meant they were at 20-all with just a few ends to go.
After picking up a big five they didn't lose an end to finish 29-20 over Joshua Marshall.
The final rink of Mark Strochnetter was also behind throughout but with the game on the line, Strochnetter drew the absolute shot winning the overall but going down to Clinton Steers 20-16.
Another game is scheduled to played on Sunday against Kingborough.
Kings Meadows had an unfortunate state finals appearance losing both games, the first to Ulverstone followed by Rosny Park.
Exeter defeated division two getting up on two rinks.
Leslie Bott won 27-16 against Sheffield's Stephen Charleston, and Tony Booth got over John Dat 29-19.
Sheffield got up on one rink skipped by Daniel Elliott winning 27-14 against Todd Mohr.
They will face Franklin on Sunday.
George Town won their first game against Turners Beach 60-52, but lost their second game against Scamander for division three. On Sunday, they will play Glenorchy Rodan and then Turners Beach.
Division four had a great finals game coming up against Sheffield. With the only game for the finals played they are confirmed state champions with their 75-49 win.
Deloraine had a big finish winning by just one shot against Burnie 62-61 for division five. They play Howrah on Sunday.
Lilydale finished their year in style getting over Howrah in their only game of the finals run. They won 58-51 which makes them the winners of the state championships.
