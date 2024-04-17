'This one is for her': Tasmanian golfer to play Open in honour of her Nan

You could sense in Zahara Lemon's voice how much this year's Tasmanian Open at Launceston Golf Club means to her.
The 24-year-old's nan Monica Turner passed away a couple of weeks ago and she will play this weekend's three-day tournament in her honour.
"Monday was her funeral and she wanted me to play the Tas Open and she was going be here to see me play," Lemon said.
"Unfortunately, that's not the case.
"But I've got little bits of her gear with me as a bit of good luck.
"When when she was passing away, she (said), 'make sure those birdies go in'. So every birdie is hers.
"If I win, that's a bonus but I'm just doing this one for her."
Lemon, a Launceston member who moved from Hobart for university studies in 2018, said her nan introduced her to the sport.
"It was at the little North West Bay Golf Club down south," she said.
"She was playing with one of her friends and I wanted to have a whack and she said 'not a chance, because I don't want you getting bad habits'.
"I got 10 free lessons for my 10th birthday and the rest was history.
"I loved it after that. It went on to define most of my teenage years. I was travelling every week from there."
Lemon, who will compete as an amateur, has yet to win the Open which is more than 100 years old.
However, she did win the prestigious Tasmanian Amateur Championship in 2015 as a 15-year-old.
She will be competing for bragging rights and ranking points while the professionals pursue a piece of the $35,000 total prizemoney.
An amateur who will be in the men's field is Prospect Vale Golf Club's Ronan Filgate.
The 22-year-old, who is a former St Patrick's College student, wants to turn professional.
"I started golf when I was probably 12 years old and just made my way up the Tasmanian ranks and eventually showcased on the national level and had a few good finishes but nothing massive as of yet," he said.
"Hopefully this week could be a big one."
Filgate said he had played football and cricket in the past and dropped footy when golf became more serious.
"It's easier on the body and also it's just something I enjoy a lot more than any other sport I've ever played," he said.
Filgate, who is a builder, is a former Launceston club member and knows the "tricky" course well.
While the Tassie AFL club and championship-winning JackJumpers basketball team have dominated the headlines recently, Filgate said his sport was in a good spot.
"I feel golf is definitely rising through the ranks at the moment in sports that people play and I feel like the bigger it gets, the more coverage golf gets," he said.
"It can only grow."
The Open is on from Friday, April 19 to Sunday, April 21 while the Tasmanian Inclusive Championship will be played on Saturday and Sunday.
