The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

'This one is for her': Tasmanian golfer to play Open in honour of her Nan

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
April 17 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston Golf Club's Zahara Lemon and Prospect Vale's Ronan Filgate ahead of the Tasmanian Open golf tournament. Pictures by Phillip Biggs
Launceston Golf Club's Zahara Lemon and Prospect Vale's Ronan Filgate ahead of the Tasmanian Open golf tournament. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

You could sense in Zahara Lemon's voice how much this year's Tasmanian Open at Launceston Golf Club means to her.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.