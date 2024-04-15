Goodyer flying after making "winged" motorsport hat-trick history

Launceston's Jock Goodyer created motorsport history by claiming a third national title with a last-lap pass to secure his maiden Australian Pro Sprintcar Championship.
After trailing Jake Smith for 39 laps at the Victorian's local Avalon Raceway, Goodyer attacked the inside of turn one and came away with a spectacular win to join Robbie Farr and Jamie Veal as the only drivers to have won both open and 360/pro sprintcar competitions.
Goodyer has become the first driver in history to claim a national title in all three "winged" speedway categories having previously won the Formula 500 Championship in 2020 at Simpson Speedway and the Sprintcar Championship in 2023 at the Perth Motorplex.
"To win both titles is pretty cool," he said. "In fact, I have now won all three of the winged classes when you add in the F500, so maybe it's time to retire now I have won them all!
"During the race I couldn't believe how good the #72 (Smith) was through the traffic. I just couldn't bridge the gap. Then I felt the rubber come in and I kept looking at the lap counter, so I knew it was my last chance, so I drove it hard in there.
"The rubber was hard to catch but I got it just right. Honestly, I was in the best position being second as I could see where he was running but I left it to the last opportunity and we got it done."
Goodyer, who thanked Domain Ramsay for the drive and Hayden Kendrick for the tune up, became the second driver to claim a podium in both championships, with his victory backing up his third place in the 410ci Championship at Warrnambool in January.
Despite leading 39 laps and not getting the win, Smith led the praise for the young Tasmanian.
"I'm stoked to finish second," he said. "It's not like they guy who beat me is a hack. Jock is one of the best going around."
The final spot on the podium went to Tim Van Ginneken, who charged from position nine on the starting grid.
Defending champion Mark Caruso finished a creditable eighth considering he had no brakes for a majority of the final.
