Justice done as third-generation driver extends family history

Third-generation driver Ewa Justice channelled her family's harness racing history when she teamed with veteran pacer Modern Bliss for her first Group 1 win in Saturday's $150,000 Tasmania Cup in Hobart.
Justice, 21, is the daughter of highly decorated horseman John Justice and her grandmother, Josie, was born in Queenstown.
What a contrast it was for Justice, who posted the 39th win of her career, teamed with 12-year-old veteran pacer Ash Warton-trained pacer Modern Bliss for his biggest win at his 182nd race start.
"I honestly can't believe it. I'm lost for words," Justice said.
"To get the right run and for it to all fall into place is amazing."
Modern Bliss sat just off the pace; Justice snared an inside run and snatched victory in the last few strides on the $16 outsider in Tasmania's biggest harness race.
"Her grandmother would be very proud," John Justice said. "So am I."
Josie Justice was a marvel, training her last winner aged 90 in January, 2022. She passed away just months later.
Her sons, John and Lance, dominated South Australian harness racing for many years before both moving to Victoria.
John Justice is best known for his golden run with pacing stars Shakamaker and Safe And Sound through the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Shakamaker won the 2000 Melbourne Inter Dominion final among many major wins. He also ran second in the 2002 Sydney final.
Lance Justice trained champions Sokyola and Smoken Up, two of the toughest and best pacers Australia has seen in the modern era.
While Ewa Justice was elated with the win, she won't change her approach.
"I'll just keep going as I am. I'm not sure anything drastic will change. I'll just keep at it and see how we go," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.