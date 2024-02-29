'A step back': Perth looking to end on a high after 'disappointing' season

After a pre-season expectation to go deep into finals, Perth's year has not gone as planned.
The Demons will finish their year against Evandale Panthers as they aim to get their fourth win of the 2023-24 campaign.
Coach Mat Devlin explained how he felt about the season.
"It has been a bit of a disappointment and a bit of a missed season for us, really," he said.
"We've taken a step back and she's been a tough one, just with never having a settled side and always dealing with unavailabilities and things like that.
"Weddings and work and life gets in the way - it's just been a bit of a disappointing and tough year."
Having made the finals in the past three seasons, the Demons have been unable to achieve their goals for the season.
They had a massive win over Longford in round four, which looked to set up their year before defeating ACL the following week and in round 12.
Despite the tough nature of their season, Devlin was still able to find some positives.
"We've had some really good patches when the side has been settled - we've had some good wins - but certainly not enough to be competitive across the board," he said.
"The main positive has been our young guys, Jamie Rigby has taken a step up and is one to look for moving forward.
"The leadership shown by Mason Keane, our captain, has been second-to-none, he's been fantastic and has dealt with everything in his stride.
"He's a very positive person and he's kept the team upbeat, creating new challenges for his players each and every week for them to try and attain.
"Rila Rizvy has been fantastic once again with the ball too."
The Demons will have up to four changes to the side that was dismissed for 31 by Trevallyn - welcoming back the likes of Keane, Matthew Walton and Jakob Williams.
Their opponents Evandale Panthers have secured second spot and will be out to gather momentum leading into next week's qualifying final against Hadspen.
The winner of that match will go straight through to the grand final, while Longford will host Trevallyn in the elimination final.
Trevallyn will also be hoping to go into the pointy end of the season with momentum as they face Legana.
The higher-placed side have won both of the matches between the pair this season - the most recent one was a closer affair - with Legana proving they can beat anyone on their day three weeks ago.
The Durhams knocked off Evandale Panthers but showed some inconsistency a fortnight later as they were dismissed for just 63 by Longford.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.