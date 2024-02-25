The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Clark rips through Roos as Raiders stun league leaders

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 25 2024 - 6:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greater Northern Raiders bowler Lachlan Clark celebrates a wicket. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Greater Northern Raiders bowler Lachlan Clark celebrates a wicket. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Greater Northern Raiders' men have announced themselves as the real deal in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.