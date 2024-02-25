Clark rips through Roos as Raiders stun league leaders

Greater Northern Raiders' men have announced themselves as the real deal in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Taking a massive leap towards a semi-final berth, the in-form side beat league leaders Clarence by 113 runs in the first innings.
The remarkable result came on the back of 18-year-old Lachie Clark's destructive bowling.
Cleaning out the Roos' middle order, Clark claimed 6-37 as Clarence slumped to 7-96.
He backed it up with two more wickets in the second innings.
Coach Alistair Taylor said the talented Mowbray teenager deserved the eight-wicket haul following his consistent effort.
"He was brilliant today, just running in all day and he got some really nice rewards," Taylor said.
Alongside Clark, 17-year-old George Town and Riverside product Aidan O'Connor (3-30) was a multiple wicket-taker.
"I think the boys' craft was really good as well and they put the balls in the right areas, it wasn't nipping around outrageously or anything like that," Taylor added.
"It was great for the pups to lead the attack for us today."
The win means a top four spot for the Raiders is in their hands going into round 25 after University lost in their contest against South Hobart Sandy Bay by 143 runs after the first innings.
That was despite playing former Australian Test skipper Tim Paine and state representatives Tim Ward, Brad Hope, Jake Doran, Paddy Dooley and Param Uppal.
Taylor said winning at Kangaroo Bay Oval against the CTPL league leaders would only add to the already high confidence among the squad.
"I think we'll probably sneak up to third because Kingborough had the bye this week so it's a good position to be in going into the last round," he said.
"But there's no point winning those last four games and gassing it thinking we were already set, we still need to play better cricket and there are areas we need to improve on."
For Clarence, captain Michael Jones was the standout performer, scoring 66 of his side's 170 runs, and he received willing support from tail-enders Kieran Elliott (16 off 42) and Riley Meredith (eight not out off 29).
In the second innings, the Roos managed 4-137, with Tom Murrell's quickfire 49 off 52 the main contribution.
Playing bottom-placed New Town in the last round before finals, Raiders have just about completed their remarkable turnaround since Christmas after they lost 10 of their first 11 matches.
But Taylor said concentration would still need to be high against a team which Raiders have struggled against historically.
"Obviously a lot has been spoken about how our season was sort of dead and buried and we just kicked really well, but it means nothing if we don't turn up next week," he said.
"It's a real big driver for the group to try and play finals, we've only done it one year really, so we really want to try and do that.
"It's not all about playing finals, we want to develop better cricketers and people but finals is the cherry on top."
Elsewhere, Glenorchy stayed in touch with the top four after comfortably accounting for New Town by 129 runs after the first innings.
While North Hobart beat Lindisfarne, but were nearly reverse-outrighted in the second innings.
