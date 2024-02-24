'Couldn't be prouder': Tassie domination in Rookie Rebel in Victoria

Superstar home-bred chaser Raider's Guide delivered Mangalore trainer Gary Fahey an unforgettable victory on Victorian soil by taking out the $113,500 Group 1 Rookie Rebel (600m) at The Meadows on Saturday night.
It was certainly a proud moment for Tasmania having locally-bred runners in Group 1 races during the night.
The son of Zambora Brockie crossed down brilliantly from box eight, and with a clear run showed great speed to lead the field at the post on first lap, in setting up a four-length break on the way to his maiden Group 1 win.
Raider's Guide scored by eight lengths with Father Rick and fellow Tasmanian Fast Minardi running the minors.
An emotional Carol Martin, who handled her father Gary's dog for the race, was beyond proud of the victory.
"He did that tough, coming from box eight in a cracking field; he's a great dog with a massive heart," she said post-race.
"To cover an extra 100-metres from off the wide draw where others had better advantages was a big effort, whether it's first or last Raider's Guide just gives everything he has in the tank, you can't be prouder of him."
Victory in the Group 1 Rookie Rebel invitation for Raider's Guide, made it two wins from four starts over the 600-metre trip at The Meadows in a new PB of 34.16 seconds, having run second in the Group 1 Hume Cup Final.
The black chaser took his record to 25 wins from 51 starts and $247,055 in stakes for Greg and Gary Fahey.
"You spend your whole life with dogs and getting something like Raider's Guide is very special for our family, we've been here for races like that National Sprint and Hume Cup - he just proved how good he is," Carol said.
"We can't thank everyone enough who have helped us out, especially Brendan Pursell and his partner Emma who have looked after both myself and Raider's Guide every time we have come to race over in Melbourne."
Progeny from brood matron Sacred Shadow have won over $367,735 from her two litters with 54 victories.
For Tasmanian Hall of Fame trainer Gary Fahey, it was his first Group 1 success having claimed his second group race victory, following the success of Raider's Guide in the Group 3 Ladbrokes Chase earlier this year.
