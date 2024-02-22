The Examinersport
Home final on the line for TCL's reigning premiers

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 22 2024 - 6:00pm
Longford coach Richard Howe scored 190 in the team's previous meeting with Legana this season. Picture by Paul Scambler
Longford coach Richard Howe scored 190 in the team's previous meeting with Legana this season. Picture by Paul Scambler

Longford's chances in this season's TCL premier league finals series could depend on Saturday's performance against Legana.

