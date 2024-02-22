Home final on the line for TCL's reigning premiers

Longford's chances in this season's TCL premier league finals series could depend on Saturday's performance against Legana.
Sitting third, two points above fourth-placed Trevallyn, a win would cement the reigning premiers in their spot, which would mean a home final.
Reflecting on the roster season as a whole, Longford coach Richard Howe - who walloped 190 earlier in the season against Legana - believed the side were finding their best form at the right time.
"Since probably round four or five, we've really improved and started playing cricket the way that we know we can play," he said.
With Dan Forster missing out from last week's line-up, Jessie Arnol returns.
Howe said the closeness of the top four made the finals a tough proposition, but added it was great for the league.
"There's some pretty fierce competition out there this year and I think anyone from the top three or four teams are capable of taking it away this year, which is good for the competition and it's good to be having those games," he said.
While the best Legana can hope for is fifth spot come next week, coach Dean Hawkins has been thrilled with his side's recent form which has brought two-consecutive wins, including a nine-wicket defeat of Perth and a thrilling three-wicket win against Evandale Panthers.
"We have gotten reward for sticking to process over the last couple of games and are looking at three in a row," he said.
Having chased down their 252-run target against the Panthers, the team were able to rest during their bye week last round.
"Having knocked off Evandale we feel that game showed the confidence we have every game to get the points," Hawkins added.
Adam Bourke, Tate Jacob and Mike Dunn are unavailable.
In the other game of the round, minor premiers Hadspen could have numerous changes from last week as they prepare for finals.
Playing against bottom-placed ACL, coach Tristan Weeks - who returns to the line-up - said the Chieftains will potentially be fielding a few debutants, although nothing was confirmed.
The side play their final roster season game following a high-scoring eight-wicket win against Longford, in which all top-four batters contributed.
"We see ourselves being able to chase a 250 score at some point, whether that's in the finals or not," Weeks said.
"If we keep a team around that 200 mark, we should be able to chase it down or if we set a score of 220, we can defend it.
"So I think that 200 mark is key and you need someone in your top four to go on and hit a big score, but on the weekend we had four guys go on with it, which was really pleasing."
The contest at University Oval will also be ACL's final match of the season.
Evandale Panthers, Perth and Trevallyn have the bye.
