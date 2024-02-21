High five set to represent Tasmania in National Apprentice Race Series

The 2024 National Apprentice Race Series (NARS) is scheduled for March and April, with five Tasmanian apprentices selected.
Chelsea Baker, Jackson Radley, Erica Byrne Burke, Chloe Wells and Taylor Johnstone will represent the Apple Isle as they look to provide Tasmania with their first win in the series.
"We've finished second that many times, it's driving me insane," joked Tasmanian apprentice program manager, Stephen Maskiell.
Competing against South Australia, Western Australia, Northern Territory and Queensland, the annual NARS provides a highly sought after platform for the young riders to showcase their skills.
"It's really valuable for their development, and they'll be trying hard to show where they're at," added Maskiell.
Tasmanian apprentices have held their own on the senior premiership table in recent seasons, and that's again the case in 2023/24, where Erica Byrne Burke (27 wins) and Taylor Johnstone (20 wins) are both in the top five for the premiership.
Injury prevented Johnstone from representing Tasmania in last year's NARS, and she's slated to represent the state in the final leg of the series at Doomben (Qld) on April 17.
"Taylor missed four or five months last season, which probably cost her the premiership, and she'll be suited up there in Queensland as she's a natural with the whip in the left hand," Maskiell said.
In other apprentice news, Lizzie Annells will conclude her apprenticeship on February 29.
Annells began her career in South Australia and has been a welcome addition to Tasmanian racing across the last 12 months, where she has been indentured to Sarah Cotton.
Her first meeting as a senior rider will be in Launceston on March 6.
Tasmania's representatives for the 2024 NARS:
Heat 1, March 20 - Chelsea Baker, Murray Bridge (SA)
Heat 2, March 24 - Jackson Radley, Hobart (Tas)
Heat 3, April 3 - Erica Byrne Burke, Ascot (WA)
Heat 4, April 12 - Chloe Wells, Darwin (NT)
Heat 5, April 17 - Taylor Johnstone, Doomben (Qld)
