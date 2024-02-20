Australian Cup: Two Tassie runners in with strong chance in feature race

The crescendo to this Saturday's 2024 Australian Cup Carnival night at The Meadows will be a massive one.
For the first time in many years, Tasmania has a powerful hand to play across two Group 1 races, with Fast Minardi and Raider's Guide drawing their respective boxes in the Rookie Rebel Invitation over 600-metres.
Not since 2008 when litter mates Chinatown Lad and Fallen Zorro quinellaed in Sandown Cup, has the Apple Isle had two very strong chances going into a Group 1 feature and looking to break the hoodoo after 16 years.
Fast Minardi comes up with box 1 in the $75,000-to-the-winner Rookie Rebel installed as the $3.50 favourite.
Loira trainer Paul Hili reported this week the son of Fernando Bale is all systems go heading into the assignment.
Connections elected to set out for a hit-and-run effort last week at The Meadows over 600-metres, with Fast Minardi putting up a ferocious effort over Beach Bourbski to run out an 8-3/4 length victory in 34.27 seconds.
"He had a bad run at The Meadows prior in the Hume Cup heats, getting hit and bumped sideways, last week was more a trial run and allowing another look there to show people there what he can really do," Hili said.
"We trialed Fast Minardi after the last at Launceston on Monday night, he went 23.90 seconds post-to-post which indicates he is flying heading into the Rookie Rebel; he pulled up really well and now we're all ready to go."
The 2024 edition of the Rookie Rebel has attracted a phenomenal field, with the likes of Cain Bale (box 2), Hector Fawley (box 5) and Father Rick (box 4) while the other Tassie hope Raider's Guide comes up with box 8.
"We just hope he begins from box 1, ideally Fast Minardi would have to jump and hold them out or sit second behind Father Rick (4) who looks to be the early leader - it's really up to him on how he performs," Hili said.
The Group 1 Australian Cup Final box draw sees the Tasmanian-bred chaser My Magic Man getting box 4.
Corporate bookmakers have rated the son of Superior Panama the $31 outsider, for Lara trainer Brookie Ennis and Dilston-based owner Pat Ryan, with Group 1 Gold Bullion-winner Morton installed as $2.70 favourite.
G1 Rookie Rebel Box Draw: 1 Fast Minardi $3.40, 2 Cain Bale $3.80, 3 Succeed $7, 4 Father Rick $13, 5 Hector Fawley $3.90, 6 Fabs Vegetable $41, 7 Stomping $9, 8 Raider's Guide $9.
G1 Australian Cup Box Draw: 1 Tim Zoo $3.50, 2 Schillaci $11, 3 Launch Code $9, 4 My Magic Man $31, 5 Morton $2.70, 6 Alpha Zulu $4.60, 7 Mepunga Smokey $18, 8 Fernando Phil $8.50.
