Déjà vu for Walker as Panthers' quick takes second eight-for in one season

Jacob Walker can not remember taking a TCL premier league five-wicket haul before Saturday.
Now the 26-year-old left-armer has an eight-for to his name - taking 8-24 against ACL.
To make it even more impressive, it's his second bag of eight this season - having taken 8-6 in B-grade earlier this season.
Only playing that B-grade game due to his son Vincent's third birthday, Walker described the premier league feat as "the main one".
"It was pretty good, I haven't had the best year but taking a few wickets on the weekend felt good, especially after game I had the week before," he said.
"Legana needed five runs to win off the last over and I bowled three wides in a row to give them the game."
Walker's efforts came following the superb batting performances of teammates Jonty Manktelow and Nikhil Bhatkar.
Combining for a 222 third-wicket stand, the pair both made 107 - giving Walker plenty of confidence going into the bowling innings.
"That pretty much just let me bowl freely," he said.
"We had plenty of runs that ACL obviously needed so I could just bowl how I wanted and that was just trying to bowl quick and I guess it worked."
The prized wicket was the one of opener Simon Chappell with his second ball, getting him caught at cover off a "dirty full toss" for just four.
Beginning his cricket career with Cricket North side Mowbray in the juniors, Walker then progressed to third and fourth grade before making the move to the TCL.
He's played with Uni Mowbray, Diggers, Hadspen and Bishopsbourne before the latter amalgamated with Evandale to create the Evandale Panthers.
"It's just a great family club, we all get along," he said.
"It's a club where you can take your kids out there and there's no hassles, no worries - it's just a good bunch of guys and run by a good committee."
The Panthers made their first premier league finals series last year, eventually making the grand final before being defeated by Longford.
They are well-placed for another tilt at the flag, sitting second on the 2023-24 table, six points behind Hadspen.
"It would be amazing to win," he said.
"Even just to get there again this year, I think we would be pretty happy but to win one would be amazing for the club and all of the boys that have put in the hard work this year."
