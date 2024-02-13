'Affected everyone': PYCSAM to take on 20-hour challenge at Relay for Life

For some the Cancer Council's Launceston Relay For Life is an opportunity to test their physical fitness and for others it's a fun social event helping a worthy cause.
But for PYCSAM Health and Fitness Centre supervisor, Brit Campbell, the event marks a perfect way to tribute her grandma, who lost her battle with cancer.
"It definitely makes it a lot nicer and more fulfilling," she said.
"Our staff have dealt with either having cancer or have close friends who have had it. We also have some members that are either battling through it or some who are not with us anymore.
"It's simply something that has affected everyone in one way or another and being something of a fitness event, it aligns amazingly with who we are and with our large community it allows us to help a wide range of people as well."
PYCSAM has entered a team for the relay, with staff members Kezia Crane and Vivienne Brown and owner Laura Greenacre all committing to the 20-hour challenge in which participants walk or run around the Silverdome.
The gym have also been raising money leading up to the March 16-17 event, with classes paid for by members going straight to the cause.
While their initial goal was $1500, the gym have raised $1800 still 26 days out from their day at the Silverdome.
Cancer Council Tasmania's manager of community fundraising, Zoe Vandervelde, said the goal for the organisation was to raise $800,000 and have 3,500 participants across the five events in Tasmania, held in Hobart, Launceston, Circular Head, Triabunna and Penguin.
Expecting 600-700 and hoping for 800, Vandervelde said the Relay For Life partnering with PYCSAM made perfect sense.
An event which has proved popular in the past, Vandervelde described how participants have previously attempted the day of endurance.
"Some people challenge themselves to do a certain amount of laps, I think last year we had one person that tried to run the whole time, which is incredible," she said.
"Different people have different kinds of challenges they put themselves up to and it's a testament to people getting together and the endurance of the event as well, to see how far you can run or walk.
"There's a lot of sore bodies the next day, so rest and recovery is key, but separate to that is it being a fantastic fundraising event."
To join, visit the relayforlife.org.au website and search for Launceston Relay For Life event where you can register a team.
"The idea is you get a group of friends or family or colleagues or the community group together and relay around the track for 24 hours," Vandervelde said.
"You don't have to run it if you like, but the idea is to keep the baton going for 24 hours and we do that as a symbol that cancer doesn't rest, so why should we?
"It's about celebrating and remembering those we've lost and celebrating those who have gone through cancer and we're fighting back against cancer."
