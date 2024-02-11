The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

World champion! O'Connor, Australia win under-19 cricket world cup

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
February 12 2024 - 10:51am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Players Aidan OConnor and Sam Konstas celebrate following Australia's under-19 cricket world cup final win against India in South Africa. Picture by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images
Players Aidan OConnor and Sam Konstas celebrate following Australia's under-19 cricket world cup final win against India in South Africa. Picture by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

"Six weeks ago, he was sitting on a bus heading over to the North-West to play a game of cricket for Riverside."

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.