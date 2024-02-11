World champion! O'Connor, Australia win under-19 cricket world cup

"Six weeks ago, he was sitting on a bus heading over to the North-West to play a game of cricket for Riverside."
Riverside captain Peter New perhaps best explained the nature of Aidan O'Connor's rapid rise from club cricketer to world champion.
At 17, the fast-bowling all-rounder has been part of Australia's under-19 world cup squad in South Africa, making his competitive debut against Zimbabwe in the group stage.
Making a three-ball duck before taking 2-17 off four overs in their 225-run win, it turned out to be the only opportunity for the right-handed George Town and Riverside product, although he was named as 12th man on numerous occasions.
Australia went on to win every game they played bar a wash-out against West Indies.
Playing the final in Johannesburg, Australia cruised to a comfortable 79-run victory in the final against India, with Harjas Singh's 55 and Mahli Beardman's 3-15 off seven overs the leading contributions for the green and gold.
The win makes it the third time Australia have beaten India in an ICC final in eight months, following their World Test Championship and ODI World Cup triumphs.
Captain and Queensland representative Hugh Weibgen reflected on leading his side to world cup glory.
"We are absolutely thrilled to have won the final and to be bringing home the world cup," he said.
"We knew this was going to be a tough tournament given the standard of some of the teams and to go through undefeated says a lot about the talent we have in our squad and the excellence of our planning and preparation.
"It was great that everyone across the squad made a contribution to the victory including all the coaches and support staff and everyone involved can be really proud of what we have achieved."
Marking the nation's fourth men's under-19 world cup trophy and first since 2010, Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley spoke of his pride in the squad's achievement.
"Congratulations to captain Hugh Weibgen and his team, the coaches and all the support staff in South Africa on winning Australia's fourth ICC men's under-19 world cup," he said.
"To go through the tournament undefeated and bring home the trophy for the first time in 15 years is a wonderful achievement and continues a period of remarkable success for Australian teams on the international stage.
"Ensuring our pathway programs are strong is a major priority for Australian Cricket and it is great to see Australia continues to produce so many accomplished young cricketers including those in this world champion team."
The accolade adds to a growing list for O'Connor, who after impressive form for the Blues and Greater Northern Raiders in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League, made his Tasmanian Tigers second XI debut late last year where he managed a half-century.
