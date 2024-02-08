The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

World champion Gumbrell hits town as Launceston hosts major tournament

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 8 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Canberra's Jamie Gumbrell is the current women's world champion. Picture by Paul Scambler
Canberra's Jamie Gumbrell is the current women's world champion. Picture by Paul Scambler

It is not every day a world champion graces Launceston.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.