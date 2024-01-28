Mixed fortunes for Raiders teams as men continue resurgence

Greater Northern Raiders teams faced contrasting fortunes on Sunday as the men continued their two-day resurgence while the women suffered a one-day humbling.
The men's team secured a 38-run first-innings lead in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League by dismissing Kingborough for 171 at UTAS Stadium.
Having posted 209 and picked up a couple of top-order wickets on Saturday, Raiders asserted their authority on Sunday morning.
Captain Dylan Hay offered stubborn resistance but when he went for a patient 38 off 90 there followed a steady flow of wickets.
Sam O'Mahony completed excellent bowling figures of 4-29 from 21 overs which included six maidens at an economy of just 1.38 while Lachlan Clark took 3-36 off 10.1 and Daniel Murfet 2-10.
Alistair Taylor's men cemented their advantage by reaching 2-151 in their second innings with Murfet (62) and Miles Barnard (50) both making half-centuries in an unbeaten 111-run third-wicket partnership after Charlie Eastoe had scored 27.
Cameron Walter (2-34) took both the wickets to fall.
Raiders women had a day to forget
Elsewhere, two big centuries saw University take the points off New Town. Cruising past New Town's 10-256, the visitors reached 4-334 off 80 overs with captain Param Uppal making 139 and Tom Chapman 135. The pair hit 35 fours and six maximums between them.
South Hobart Sandy Bay chased down Lindisfarne's 10-200, reaching 6-215. George Town's Jarrod Freeman backed up his half-century with the bat by taking 5-52 as Harry Nichols (53) top-scored for the Sharks.
Dismissed for 113 in their first innings, Glenorchy racked up a more respectable 3-135, with Ryan Graham-Daft scoring 67 not out, but still went down to North Hobart who declared on 7-339 in which captain Jack White made 140.
Raiders women had a day to forget in the one-day competition.
Just 31 overs were required for North Hobart to inflict a 10-wicket thumping at the TCA Ground.
Winning the toss, the hosts sent the Raiders into bat and promptly ripped through them.
A 33-run second-wicket stand was as good as it got for the visitors who then lost their remaining nine wickets for just 31 runs to be all out for 64 off just 20.3 overs.
Emma Manix-Geeves (26 off 30 and four of her team's five boundaries) provided the only real resistance as eight Raiders batters scored two or less. Shelby Leonard led some impressive bowling stats with 5-15, including four clean-bowled.
Openers Naomi Stalenberg (41 not out off 31 with seven fours and a six) and captain Ella Marsh (22 not out) required just 9.4 overs to confirm victory.
Round 17's other contest was equally one-sided as New Town posted 10-215, largely thanks to Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce's run-a-ball 88 plus Lizelle Lee's 43, before dismissing Clarence for just 30 to win by 185 runs. Six batters recorded ducks and 10 extras was the top score.
New Town (4-1) top the one-day ladder followed by Raiders and North Hobart (both 3-2).
Raiders men will face Glenorchy in a one-dayer at KGV next Saturday.
The women host New Town at UTAS Stadium at 10.30am on Sunday, also in a one-dayer.
