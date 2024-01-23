Former sprinter quick to seize soccer opportunity with mainland giants

With a 100-metre personal best of 11.20 seconds, Toby Simeoni won't be slow to grab his opportunity with one of Australian soccer's most distinguished clubs.
The Launceston teenager has joined NPL Victoria big guns South Melbourne whose proud history includes gracing the 2000 FIFA Club World Championship in Brazil under Ange Postecoglou and future sees them among the clubs set to join the proposed national second division.
Having cut his teeth with Riverside Olympic and Launceston City, Simeoni will start out with South's under-23s and he was keen to get underway with his first practice match on Wednesday.
"At the moment I'm a bit nervous but overall I'm excited seeing the team and getting to know the players," he said. "I think I'm going to have a good year and as I get more comfortable will only get better."
Emerging from St Patrick's College, a year behind City teammate Stef Tantari, Simeoni progressed through Olympic's under-18s into the NPL Tasmania before cementing his status as one of the state's most-feared young strikers under the coaching team of Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford at City.
"The move from Riverside was definitely worth it. Syson and Pitchy are a great combo. Syson took me one-on-one and really taught me a lot about being a striker."
The 19-year-old, who spent a year training with coach Liz Gray at Newstead Athletics and claimed two sprint silver medals at all-school state titles, sought out a Melbourne club to complement his studies.
"I made a highlight reel and sent it around a bunch of clubs. I came over in November and tried out for a couple of teams. I chose South Melbourne and am glad I did. You can tell the coaches know what they're talking about and it's a pretty big club.
"I'm hoping I have the opportunity to sit on the bench or even play for the NPL team but I've only been here a week so I'm not expecting too much.
"I moved to Melbourne for university so soccer is a bonus but if I do have a chance to play up it's definitely one of my priorities. I would like to make the senior team over the next couple of years and if they are in the Australian second division who knows where it could go from there."
