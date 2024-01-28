The Examinersport
Golden link to Olympic origins as cricket author builds towards century

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
January 29 2024 - 8:30am
NTCA president Len Cuff, his predecessor William Martin and treasurer Ted Windsor. Picture supplied
Having represented Tasmania in three sports, scored 1100 runs in one cricket season, captained the state's bowls team, designed Launceston Golf Course and helped establish the modern Olympic Games, Len Cuff should really be rather better known.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

