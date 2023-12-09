The Examinersport
Hadspen coach's back-to-back centuries only just denied in strong victory

By Josh Partridge
Updated December 9 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
ACL batter Simon Chappell cuts one behind point. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks fell a shot short of his second consecutive century as his side defeated Longford by eight wickets.

