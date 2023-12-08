Half-dozen hopefuls in international spotlight as Olympics loom large

Tasmanians continue to make a major impact on the international hockey scene.
Recent national squad announcements have seen four players from the state firmly fixed on the radar for the 2024 Olympic Games.
Eddie Ockenden and fellow Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Josh Beltz are in the Kookaburras' squad along with fellow Hobartian Jack Welch.
Ockenden, 36, of North West Grads, is Australia's all-time record appearance-maker with 427 and in contention to become the first Australian hockey player to compete at five Olympic Games.
Beltz, 28, sits on 102 caps and his Diamondbacks clubmate Welch, 26, is on 30.
The trio were named by head coach Colin Batch in an experienced 27-player Kookaburras squad for a 2024 program starting with season five of the FIH Pro League and concluding at the Paris Olympics.
Maddison Brooks, 19, of Hobart's OHA HC, is set to increase her tally of 17 international caps having been named in head coach Katrina Powell's Hockeyroos squad for 2024, following her debut earlier this year.
Brooks is currently in Chile representing the Australian under-21 women's team, the Jillaroos, at the FIH Junior World Cup.
Meanwhile, Canterbury clubmates Lachlan Rogers, 19, and Max Larkin, 20, are in the Australian Burras team which has won two and lost one at the equivalent men's tournament in Malaysia.
