Former Sri Lankan international star dominates in special showing for Perth

An appearance by 263-time Sri Lankan International Nuwan Kulasekara guided Perth to a seven-wicket win over Launceston Nepali in the TCL's T20 competition.
Sri Lanka's fifth-highest ODI wicket-taker finished with 1-13 off four overs before smacking an unbeaten 62 off just 21 balls as Perth chased down Nepali's 8-159 in the 15th over.
However, the 41-year-old's impact was felt more off the pitch according to Perth coach Mat Devlin.
"There was quite a large crowd as well that came and watched, which was fantastic," he said.
"I think they all enjoyed themselves and honestly, that was one of the most pleasing things, is that the club's trying to grow and develop and become one of those top teams and to actually do something where the community can get behind us was really pleasing."
Devlin described Kulasekara, who hit seven sixes and three fours, as "infectious to be around", with his side absolutely loving having him take to the field - after connecting with the club through mutual friends.
Now living in Melbourne, he plies his trade for Dandenong West in the Dandenong District Cricket Association and will play for Perth again next Thursday night.
Teammate Jake Smith also scored 56 off 31 balls, while Nepali batter Sandip Adhikari reached a half-century with 54 off 33.
The match-up between Evandale Panthers and Trevallyn went down to the wire, with Evandale emerging four-run victors.
Trevallyn's Nick Garwood, who led the way in the chase with 51* off 31 balls, needed a six off the last ball to win but had to settle for a single.
Reigning league best and fairest Jonty Manktelow made an unbeaten 96 from 51 balls as his side reached 5-161.
In the other matches, Hadspen defeated ACL by seven wickets and Longford defeated Legana by 64 runs. Young gun Darcy Kitchin took 4-18 off 3.3 overs and Jake Williams took 4-16.
