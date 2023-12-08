The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ranked: What has been the best Hurricanes BBL season so far?

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
December 9 2023 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jofra Archer played an important role during the Hurricanes' minor premiership season. Picture by Scott Gelston
Jofra Archer played an important role during the Hurricanes' minor premiership season. Picture by Scott Gelston

The Hobart Hurricanes have had many thrills and spills over the first dozen seasons of the Big Bash but have never managed the ultimate goal of winning a trophy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.