Hitting wall transformed into a work of art at Launceston tennis centre

A trusty hitting wall has been given a new life at Launceston's Regional Tennis Centre, transformed into an Aboriginal mural.
Over the past month, Trowunna Aboriginal Culture Services' Fiona Hughes and Vicki Dewsbury have been crafting an artwork which tells the story of Launceston's past.
Entitled 'Lakekeller', it depicts a snake-like creature, representing the North Esk River and features several Tasmanian culture items and animals.
"I absolutely love it I always practice my culture all the time," Hughes said.
"I'm just bringing my culture into the cities that everyone can see and appreciate it because it's absolutely beautiful. Just having the story of Launceston and the creation, how it was back in those days.
"That's why we left Thylacine and the short-legged emu as white ... because they are spirits."
Tennis Tasmania's Head of Tennis Simon Aufder-Heide said the organisation is pleased to have a deep connection with the Aboriginal community.
"We want to ensure that those who recognise as Aboriginal have an opportunity to play tennis and an opportunity to improve the tennis like the hitting wall will do," he said.
"We have our Tennis Australia national Indigenous tennis carnival that happens each year and we're slowly building up a number of players across the state as a result of that.
"We're really keen to continue to build that space and this wall is a great monument to what we can continue to build in the future."
The hitting wall was originally donated to the tennis centre by Mat Carswell and the Junior Tennis Development Committee when it opened in 2011.
