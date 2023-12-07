'Days like that don't happen too often': Longford coach reflects on big win

After bowling Trevallyn out for 46 last week, Longford are 'building one week at a time' and Saturday pits them against Hadspen.
Coach Richard Howe missed the big win, in which Kieran Davey took six wickets and Jessie Arnol four, but watched on from the sidelines with a smile.
"Just watching the boys go about their business was good, seeing the fact that there were no extras and the boys banged away," he said.
"It's always good to get some nice early wickets but days like that don't happen too often, put it that way."
Howe said his side's bowling performance let them down against Hadspen earlier this year, so they will be looking for another strong showing on Saturday.
The Tigers will be without leading batters Jackson Blair and Josh Adams for the clash but will unveil a new recruit.
Dan Forster, who has previously played with Cricket North sides Riverside and Westbury as well as Trevallyn, will suit up as Howe also returns to the line-up.
Hadspen come into the clash having also performed strongly on the weekend, with coach Tristan Weeks scoring 145 not out in their six-wicket win.
He praised captain Ethan Conway for his role in ensuring Weeks can focus on his cricket.
"Ethan being captain takes a lot of pressure off the coach and the day is essentially his and I just sit in the background," Weeks said.
"That allows me to concentrate on my work and being at the top of the order is where I've done my best work over my career, so it's good to get back up there and I'll stay there now for the rest of the year."
Evandale Panthers are hopeful of maintaining their unbeaten record ahead of the upcoming Christmas break.
They face ACL this week before Perth the next and welcome Jacob Walker back to their side, while Aaron Rush makes his premier league debut.
The Bluebacks are still searching for their first win of the season.
In the other match-up, Trevallyn look to rebound from their heavy loss last week and have some big inclusions to help them do so.
They face Perth at the Demons' home deck, with Nick Garwood and Alex Kerrison returning to Trevallyn's line-up.
