Beating Scotland a fond memory for netball Hall of Fame inductee Carstens

You don't have to have lived in Launceston long to know Dannie Carstens is synonymous with the city's netball scene.
It's fitting the TNL games record-holder was this week inducted into the Tasmanian Netball Hall of Fame.
There's been no keeping Carstens away from the court.
The Cavaliers great - who has played more than 300 TNL open games - has made multiple comebacks as a fill-in despite retiring when she had her first daughter in 2017.
And she has long coached at open and under-19 level.
While it's likely an award the wider community saw coming, Carstens said the news came as a big surprise this week.
The mother of two daughters described it as humbling and a privilege.
Netball Tasmania described her as a talented junior who became "a defensive force to be reckoned with" and one of the most influential and competitive players to have graced the TNL courts.
She collected a bevy of Most Valuable Player awards through her career and holds the record for the most open TNL all-star team inclusions.
Representing the Apple Isle was among her highlights and she reflected fondly on beating Scotland 39-33 in in a friendly while captaining the Tassie Spirit in 2015.
The Spirit played also played Wales in the lead-up to the Netball World Cup in Sydney.
"It's something you look back on and think 'maybe with a bit more time we could have given it a bit more of a shake at that next (representative) level'. That was really rewarding," she said.
Carstens added Tasmania's talent programs had risen in prominence since her playing days.
Growing up, Carstens played netball, basketball and touch footy.
She initially started with basketball before following friends into netball.
After showing promise in both sports, she made the under-15 state basketball and netball teams and had to decide between the two events.
Her best friend was playing in the netball team so she chose that path and ramped her commitment to netball over basketball.
It's an experience Carstens has drawn on when coaching.
"I'm a big advocate now for athletes not having to choose that early on, cross-coding is really important," she said.
"There is a time where you eventually have to choose but if you play multiple sports for as long as you can, it's a really positive thing."
She would go on to the Cavaliers' development academy before making the under-19s team and then progressing to open level.
The respected netball figure coached during much of her playing career and gained valuable insight into what it takes to run a club.
She was the Cavaliers' open co-coach with Lou Carter last season and has taken on the overarching coach mentor role next year.
The premiership-winner looks forward to helping the club's other coaches progress.
"We've worked closely with (former Australian Diamonds coach) Lisa Alexander the last few years so it's maintaining contacts like that which you just don't have time to do when you're coaching by the court," she said.
Carstens was one of four inductees with Burnie's Lyn Odgers acknowledged for her achievements, including steering Burnie Netball Association from near closure in 2020 to a thriving community.
Southern-based netball icons Scott Norris and Judy Prokopiec were also inducted.
Norris captained Australia's men's team in the 1990s while Prokopiec has given great service as a player, coach and umpire.
