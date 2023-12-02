Weeks, Manktelow fly high as Longford produce stunning bowling performance

Hadspen coach Tristan Weeks led from the front as the Chieftains recorded a six-wicket victory over Perth.
The opening batter made an unbeaten 145 off just 101 balls to chase down Perth's total of 8-199 in the 33rd over.
To add insult to injury for the Demons, Weeks finished the game with a six, his sixth of the innings which also featured 16 fours.
The coach's knock was his second score over 50 this season, making 65 against Legana a fortnight ago.
Three of Weeks' fellow batters were removed by Perth's Chris Collins, who had an impressive game with 3-37 off eight overs and 54 off 111 balls.
He was the main partner in crime for Matthew Walton, who scored 77 off 70 balls, hitting eight fours and three sixes.
However, three other Perth batters were removed for golden ducks as Blake Weeks led the bowlers with 3-41 and Faheem Khan (2-11) and Glenn Ellis (2-37) also taking multiple wickets.
Longford put together a clinical performance with the ball, dismissing Trevallyn for just 46 to hand them their second loss of the season.
They inflicted a stunning collapse of 9-9.
Kieran Davey and Jessie Arnol ran wild, taking 6-22 and 4-24 respectively to have the visiting side bowled out in just the 15th over.
They inflicted a stunning collapse of 9-9, with Trevallyn looking solid at 1-37 before five batters - including Andrew Fitz who was playing his 450th game - left the ground with ducks.
Longford had a duck of their own as Ethan Bakker (2-10) removed Matthew Hayward for a golden but the damage was already done.
Jackson Blair, who was playing his 200th for the Tigers, made 15, Greg Bishop 12 and Callum Harrison a hard-hitting 19 off just 10 balls with four fours.
Trevallyn skipper Matthew Kerrison took the other wicket to finish with 1-0 as Longford emerged victorious by seven wickets.
Evandale Panthers' captain-coach Jonty Manktelow joined Weeks in the centurions club, hitting an unbeaten 104 from 117 balls as they defeated Legana.
The home side hit 6-209 and the reigning Jason Savage Medallist led from the front for his first century of the season, having made 96 in October.
Fresh off his T20 ton, Rickie Wells' 20 was the next highest score, while Legana's Dylan Sharman took 2-48 off seven overs.
Amritpal Singh was once again the Durhams' best batter in the chase, scoring 42 as he and several batters, including skipper Hayden Fenton (22) made starts but were unable to fully get going.
Manktelow finished his all-round performance with 3-14 off 7.3 overs as Harwinder Banghu (2-27) and Sam McLean (2-31) joined him in the wickets.
Bat
Bowl
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.