The Examinersport
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

New Kidd on the block: Young gun scores first ton, Westbury win to stay top

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 2 2023 - 8:55pm, first published 7:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside's Ben Kidd celebrates after his maiden first-grade century. Picture by Riverside Cricket Club
Riverside's Ben Kidd celebrates after his maiden first-grade century. Picture by Riverside Cricket Club

A maiden senior cricket century to Riverside's Ben Kidd has guided the Blues to a six-run win over Latrobe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.