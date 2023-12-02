New Kidd on the block: Young gun scores first ton, Westbury win to stay top

A maiden senior cricket century to Riverside's Ben Kidd has guided the Blues to a six-run win over Latrobe.
The 19-year-old smacked 19 fours en route to 105 off 99 balls as Riverside made 9-256 before Latrobe finished their 50 overs on 8-250.
Blues captain Pete New was at the other end when Kidd reached the milestone.
"We've seen this coming for a while, the boys in the nets don't like bowling to him because of how crisply he hits the ball and he just did that today," he said.
"He respected good balls, as soon as bowlers missed their line or length, even fractionally, he punished it.
"He just gave me a big grin and a big hug and I think it was a weight off his shoulders because everyone's known he's been capable of this for a while and the reward was deserved for the hard work that he puts in."
Backing up Kidd was New (39 off 61) and Kaidyn Apted (34 off 47) as Latrobe's Zak Nicolle took 4-37.
Callan Morse (83 off 106) and Dan Laver (59 off 87) set the Demons up for a crack at the chase as Ben Chaplin (26* off 12) gave them a big chance at the win late.
"It's hard when you're on a decent wicket with a short boundary, you never feel like you're home," New said.
"Even with a couple of overs to go, there were a couple of set batsmen for Latrobe and you always feel like you're never quite home.
"To the boys' credit who were bowling late in the game, we had a plan and they stuck to it and the rest took care of itself."
Rob Eltringham was key late in the bowling innings for the Blues with 3-19, while Tom Lewis took 2-16 off eight overs at the top as Riverside celebrated Patty Mackrell's 200th A-grade game.
Westbury retained their position as ladder leaders in a tight top-of-the-table showdown with Burnie.
Batting first, the Shamrocks made 9-204 before dismissing the Hurricanes for 192. The returning Adam House was Westbury's best with the bat, making 62 from 63 balls in an innings that included four fours and three sixes.
Dean Thiesfield also impressed in a new-look middle-order role, making 38 from 56, while Tyler Parker took 4-27.
It was a similar story for the Hurricanes as captain Nick Revell made 62, import Ollie Walker 34 and Kurt Lamprey's 22 gave them a chance late but Jono Chapman (3-30) claimed his wicket to finish the game.
Liam Ryan (3-23) also finished with tidy figures in what was Burnie's Brady Yates' 200th game.
South Launceston recorded another comprehensive victory, dismissing Devonport for 97 in their seven-wicket win.
Captain Jeremy Jackson led from the front yet again, taking 5-17 off 8.4 overs to take his wicket tally to 14.
He also recorded 20 with the bat in the chase before being dismissed by Toby Bellchambers (2-31) as brothers Oliver (20*) and James Marshall (16*) saw the Knights home.
Despite an impressive bowling performance, Mowbray fell just short with the bat against Wynyard.
Dismissing the Tigers for 115, Mowbray were bowled out for 107 in reply.
Lower-order runs from Vikum Sanjaya (36 from 21, four sixes) and Brodie Peach (30 from 29) proved invaluable while the Eagles shared the wickets around - Jackson O'Toole, Joel Proctor, Spencer Hayes and Ishang Shah all taking two.
The Eagles were unable to string together momentum in the chase, with the batting partnerships that captain Luke Scott wanted hard to come by.
Aaron Hughes' patient knock of 24 off 62 balls was the major highlight as Spencer Hayes also chipped in with 17 from 22 balls.
The Tigers' bowlers also shared the wickets as Yasawi Vallabhaneni, Ben Chettle, Dilan Sandagirigoda and Riley Stafford all took two.
Launceston's Will Bennett almost made it two maiden first-grade centuries as the Lions went down to Sheffield by 30 runs.
Bennett made 91 off 112 balls before falling to Sam Robinson but only captain Cameron Lynch (51) and Ben Humphrey (10) joined him in double figures.
Bennett and Lynch put on a 101-run partnership to give the Lions the best chance but Sheffield's total of 7-228 was too much.
The Lions started their bowling innings strong, having the Mountaineers rolling at 4-30 but experienced campaigners Marc Simmonds (84) and Alex King (72) combined for a 139-run fifth-wicket stand to put the home side on the front foot. Ed Faulkner took 4-35 for the visitors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.