'One of league's best' Blair to celebrate 200 games with Longford

One of Longford's favourite sons reaches a major milestone on Saturday as Jackson Blair notches up 200 games.
Initially set to be last weekend before rain intervened, Blair brings up the honour against Trevallyn in a key game for the club.
Coach Richard Howe first encountered the top-order batter at Westbury before coming together again with the Tigers.
"He really set himself as one of the league's best batsmen and he's been the club captain and is just a general good guy to have around," he said.
"He loves playing cricket for Longford and I'm hoping the boys will get themselves up for his 200th and put in a really strong performance against one of the top two teams so far for the year."
Blair is a four-time premiership player with the Tigers, having scored more than 4400 runs, which puts him at number four in the club's all-time run-scorer list.
Longford are 1-2 so far this season, with Howe describing their start as "inconsistent".
"We're just not hitting the right areas with the ball and unfortunately just been a little bit inpatient with the bat," he said.
"They're both things that we've been working on at training, especially the efficiency with the ball and making sure we're hitting the area 80-90 per cent of the time instead of 30-40."
Opposing coach Drew Clark, who is continuing his return from a knee injury, described the weekend's match-up as "very crucial" as Trevallyn sit in second with only one loss to their name.
"I don't read too much into them being 1-2, they've obviously got some very good players, there's quality up and down their line-up," Clark said.
"They're always very competitive so we've got to be at our best to be competitive with them."
Clark is looking for his side to continue building on their ability to form batting partnerships, something they've done well this season but will be still hoping to improve.
Third place is on the line as Hadspen host Perth in what shapes to be an intriguing encounter.
The Chieftains are 3-2, with Perth, who are fielding a debutant, having played one less game due to Saturday's washout.
Teenager Hayden Murfett, whose dad Mark is a club legend at the Demons, will come into the side after a strong start to the season in A-reserve.
Hadspen will have three changes for the match-up with Glenn Ellis, Blake Weeks and Joe Holland coming in for Will Siemsen, Zac Reissig and Stan Tyson.
Legana are looking to be the first team to defeat Evandale Panthers as they head to Morven Park on Saturday.
They welcome back Ali Worth from a broken finger to strengthen their bowling, something that will be crucial against the Panthers' batters.
"We know Evandale are strong with the bat and haven't failed so far but we are bowling well so this battle will go a long way toward a team being the victor," Legana coach Dean Hawkins said.
"We back our batting depth as we are solid to 11."
Evandale welcome Nash Cassidy in for his debut, with Rickie Wells and Kavindu Akalanka also returning for the match-up.
