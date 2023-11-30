Westbury teenager Kedey to make debut, following in father's footsteps

After his father John played more than 100 first-grade games for Westbury, Cooper Kedey is set to add more to the surname's legacy.
The 15-year-old will debut for the Shamrocks on Saturday against Burnie and John is beaming with pride.
"He's been born with a cricket bat in his hand and has been at the club since he was born, so he knows the place inside out," John said.
"What I've loved most about his progression is it's been self-driven and that doesn't happen a lot with kids, so he loves the game.
"What he does outside of cricket has probably been the biggest driving factor for him to get his debut and make a couple of scores in second grade this year."
Captain Daniel Murfet said Cooper has developed and grown a lot in the last 12 months.
"He's gone from a junior player that knocks them around pretty well and has nice technique to someone that's now scoring runs in our second-grade team and whacking blokes around in the nets a little bit," he said.
"He's coming along really well, he's an impressive young man and I think the whole club is really excited to see him get the opportunity."
The West Park Oval battle against the Hurricanes is a top-of-the-table clash, with Westbury having only lost once and Burnie yet to taste defeat.
"They're at the top of their game, they've got a good import in from overseas and they've got strong first-grade cricketers around that too, so if you go to Burnie and get a win, you're going to have to play well," he said.
"It's really exciting and if we can come away with a win, it's a massive game for us."
Having not had the bye yet, Riverside are playing their last Greater Northern Cup match - facing Latrobe at home.
The Blues are aiming to finish the one-day season with a 50 per cent win record as the win-less Demons sit in front of them.
"We feel we're still building towards our best cricket and games like this are very important to us, so we'll be coming out to really take it up to Latrobe and go on the attack," coach Patty Mackrell said.
"There's still a slim chance we can make finals going on results so we're going to try and make the most of that and go from there."
Their stocks could be bolstered by the returns of Ben Hann and Ramesh Sundra.
Mowbray hit the road for the second week in a row, this time to face Wynyard.
Captain Luke Scott, who predicted three changes for the Eagles, is hoping his side can put together some strong batting partnerships after low totals in recent weeks.
"We've got to get a couple of partnerships and avoid those collapses that we've had," he said.
"We need to either set a competitive total or chase something down because at the moment, we're just losing too many wickets in clumps, which is putting too much pressure on our batters."
Launceston and South Launceston both return to action this weekend after being the two Cricket North sides to suffer a washout on Saturday.
The Lions travel to Sheffield, while the Knights have Devonport come to them.
Launceston coach Heath Clayton wants his unit to stick to the basics during their road-trip.
"We've just got to make sure we do what we do well, which is defend well with the ball and then take our opportunities with the bat," he said.
"We've had a lot of guys get really good positive starts, but we'll be really looking for someone to kick on."
South Launceston are looking to qualify for the Greater Northern Cup finals for the first time in several years but captain Jeremy Jackson knows it's a step-by-step process.
"We're in a good ladder position in the one-day cup so we're looking over this week and our remaining matches in the competition to keep that moving forward and try and submit a spot in finals," he said.
